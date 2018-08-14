ATLANTA- The Jackets wrapped up football practice on Tuesday in miserable heat and humidity in downtown Atlanta. Head coach Paul Johnson said the conditions may mirror a pair of noon kickoffs to start the season in Atlanta and Tampa.

"It was humid and might've been the worst one," Johnson said. "You want to practice in the conditions you are going to play in and our first two games are noon games in September, one here and one in Tampa. I imagine it will be fairly warm. There is some mental toughness involved too."

Camp is a grind and coach Johnson was looking for a little bit more from his team on Tuesday than they gave in terms of effort and fighting through adversity.

"Today was a get over the hump day and we struggled with it," Johnson said. "We got a lot of guys banged up and beat up. Tomorrow is two weeks of camp and this is the doldrums the rest of this week and next week. Then it picks up when you get into game week."

One key area at least in the open weeks of the 2018 season will be the play at center. Kenny Cooper is still out and unlikely to play in the opener based on the current timetable for his return. Junior Jahaziel Lee made the switch to guard and Cooper could even slide to right guard when he returns depending on Lee's performance. Johnson said in camp it has been up and down with his new center.

"He is good and bad. He will do some things and he is talented and then... Today we were in a one-minute drill having to get a field goal. We get the ball down there and trying to kill the clock with five seconds left and he rolls the snap back. It's concentration, but he can do some things when he is into it," he said.

Where Cooper fits in when he returns and if Lee slides back to left tackle are on the backburner for now until the staff has a definite return date for Cooper.

"We will sort it out when Kenny is back. It depends on how the guards and the tackles play and all kinds of stuff," Johnson said. "He is going to probably practice before the first game. He will practice the week of the first game. (Conditioning) will be a concern and he won't be able to play a whole game, not in that heat."

