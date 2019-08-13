ATLANTA- Tuesday was another busy practice day for the Georgia Tech football team highlighted by some offensive prowess in red zone drills during an indoor seven-on-seven session. Each of the Jackets quarterbacks including both walk-ons connected on multiple touchdowns.

After practice, we spoke with defensive line coach Larry Knight and four of his defensive tackles about how camp has gone and how they've used their fallen teammate Brandon Adams as motivation on a daily basis in practice and workouts.

