ATLANTA- Georgia Tech's football team returned to action on Monday after the first break of Fall Camp Sunday. Head football coach Paul Johnson reflected on Saturday's scrimmage and his expectations from camp for the upcoming week.

Offensive line performance was a major concern with the first team offense from Johnson on Saturday. The Jackets only have one player, Parker Braun back who played and started at the same position last year, but the group has a lot of games under their belt as a whole.

"There are positives for anything, but it was too many penalties and mistakes for guys who have played," Johnson said.

With the heat and humidity sky-high in Atlanta, Johnson said it may take until game week for everyone to get their legs fully back.

"I don't think you will see any fresh legs for a week or two. You will have to get back to where you cut practice down especially in this heat," Johnson said. "I think some of the young guys are learning, but I don't have any issue with the effort."

