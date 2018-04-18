ATLANTA- Georgia Tech's football team held the final practice of spring ball on Wednesday in shorts and helmets. The 2018 Jackets squad will finally unveil themselves on Friday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium for the annual spring game.

"We did a little bit of team stuff some fundamentals and a little bit of pass skeleton and worked on some special teams," head coach Paul Johnson said. "I think (the players) are excited that spring is over and I think everyone likes to play in games and I think everyone will be flying around having fun. I think this is a game atmosphere and they are on the field by themselves with no coaches other than me out there."

Only one of the four quarterbacks scheduled to play on Friday will be live, walk-on Mark Rew. Johnson said his other quarterbacks lobbied to be live meaning they could be hit and tackled, but he doesn't see the upside of doing it for just the spring game.

"Lucas (Johnson) and Tobias (Oliver) will be on one team and TaQuon (Marshall) and Mark Rew will be on the other team. Mark Rew will be live," Johnson said. "Those guys have wanted to be live and they came and asked me today, they lobbied, but we haven't played live with them all spring, there is no reason to start in the spring game."

Coach Johnson also talked about his decision not to stream the game and gave his thoughts on the semi-live scrimmage.

"I don't see any advantage to streaming it online, more so than any disadvantage. There is no advantage to giving your opponents the spring game. I just don't know what you would gain from that. We would love for our fans to come and watch it and come to the stadium. It will be a nice night and beautiful weather so come watch it live. When you can watch it sitting at home, it is easy to do that," Johnson said. "People will get film, they'll get Appalachian film and that is what you do, but it doesn't serve any purpose. If ESPN wanted to do our game, then okay. Because then you might have a recruiting advantage, but to stream it, that doesn't do anything for you."

