ATLANTA- Georgia Tech's football team completed the second day of spring ball on Wednesday in much warmer and accurately seasonal temperatures. Yellow Jackets head coach Paul Johnson said there is still a long way to go before anyone starts to distinguish themselves since the team won't be in full pads until the end of the week.

"It was tremendous," joked coach Johnson about practice on Wednesday. "You do fundamentals, installation and we worked on special teams. A little bit of all of it. We will be in shells on Friday so as you get more into you get more into football kind of things. You can't tell much until you put on pads."

With Ole Miss transfer Jack DeFoor still waiting to find out about his eligibility this Fall, Johnson said they haven't settled on a position yet for him.

"Right now he is in-between they were thinking about starting him at guard, but he may end up at being a tackle, so who knows," Johnson said.

Tackle may be more of a pressing need with two seniors Andrew Marshall and Jake Stickler and junior Jahaziel Lee having the only game experience in that group. The guard position has four players, starters Will Bryan and Parker Braun as well as backups Connor Hansen and Brad Morgan that have some game experience. Marshall is out for spring ball leaving redshirt freshmen Charlie Clark and Zach Quinney and walk-on Bailey Ivemeyer as the only backups for that group. The guard position is three-deep in scholarship players at the moment without DeFoor.

Coming off back surgery, Johnson said junior guard Brad Morgan is someone they expect to break into the three-guard rotation they've preferred to use during his tenure at Tech.

"He is still in the mix," Johnson said of Brad Morgan. "We pretty much have the starting offensive line back, Shamire started a game or two, but for the most part those other guys started."

