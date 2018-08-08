ATLANTA- With temperatures in the 90s and high humidity during practice, Georgia Tech hit the practice field on Wednesday for their second day in pads. Head football coach Paul Johnson was uninspired by the level of performance he saw from his offensive players compared to his defense.

"It drug a little bit and as I told the kids, defense had a little more energy than the offense, the offense was awful," Johnson said. "No energy and just going through the motions (on offense). I think it was hot and we had a big case of feeling sorry for ourselves."

Johnson said the heat and being in pads for the first time this fall is a time where the athletes have to fight through and toughen up.

"It is hard when it is hot, but that is what they are going to have to play in, so you have to do it," he said. "It is as much mental as it is physical."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY'S PRACTICE NOTES