Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner met with the media on Friday afternoon following the first of two practice sessions that will take place as the Jackets prepare for a seven-day, three-game stretch featuring matchups against Bethune Cookman, Nebraska and Syracuse.

Pastner touched on the Arkansas game, talked about what has held the team down to this point, previewed Bethune Cookman, gave updates on the status of Jose Alvarado and Kristian Sjolund and much more.

