ATLANTA- Georgia Tech’s football team was busy on Wednesday preparing for the Miami Hurricanes. The Jackets head down to Florida to play in Hard Rock Stadium where the Jackets have dropped the last five in a row against the Canes.

It has been a wet start to the week and the Jackets mixed using the indoor and outdoor fields on both Tuesday and Wednesday during practice. We talked with several players about the Miami game after Wednesday’s session and shared their thoughts as well as some observations from the open periods of practice.

