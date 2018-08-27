ATLANTA- Game week is finally here for Georgia Tech and the players are excited about opening the 2018 season on Saturday afternoon. Several Yellow Jacket defenders spoke with the media on Monday about the preparations for Alcorn State and how they feel after two days off from practice.

Starting WILL linebacker David Curry said the vibe at practice on Monday was very exuberant.

"Game week is here and I'm happy," Curry said. "All of us were excited and we were jumping around before practice today. I get to hit somebody other than my own teammates and we are very excited. I've never felt better and I'm ready to show everyone what I can do."

Curry, a redshirt junior, missed all of last season after a freak foot injury in camp. He was expected to start last year, but he will have his chance this Saturday instead

"I've got to play my game and I've never been into stuff like that, but yeah I'm ready to go and I'm ready to hit some people to be honest with you," he said.

Senior defensive end Anree Saint-Amour echoed some of the thoughts of Curry when he put into perspective the start of his final season on the Flats.

"I'm definitely excited and I'm pretty sure the butterflies are going to kick in on Saturday and it will be a little bit calm as well, because I've been here and this is my fourth-year and senior year. Everything is failing under my belt. This is my last year and my last ride so we are looking to start the season off great and looking for a championship year," Saint-Amour said.

