Georgia Tech had an uneventful second signing period on Wednesday as the entire class was basically wrapped up by early January except for a possible kicker addition and any post-spring roster movement. With the Jackets hovering around the 85 scholarship limit plus a few returning non-counters thanks to NCAA allowances for COVID, Tech will likely have 89-90 scholarship players in August. We take a look at the offensive side of the ball and how the roster looks heading into spring ball and eventually Fall Camp 2021.