With the Georgia Tech roster set for now on defense, Geoff Collins and his staff will aim to improve upon a disappointing performance in 2020 on that side of the ball hampered by key injuries and COVID-related issues. Collins prides himself on his defensive coaching abilities and he has his most talented and versatile defensive roster since arriving in Atlanta for the 2021 season. We take a deep dive into each position group on that side of the ball ahead of spring action.