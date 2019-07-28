With just days until the pads go on for practice, Machado spent this past weekend taking visits, with Georgia Tech being one of them.

As he heads into his senior year, he's made the decision to switch positions, as he takes on the ILB position.

"Everything was great," Machado said about the trip to the Flats. "It was a great experience. I was able to come up there with my dad and my coach. They (Georgia Tech) have been trying to get me up here, and I was finally able to make it up there."

Coach Andrew Thacker, and the rest of the defensive staff have not yet offered Machado, but that could change as September approaches.

"They want to evaluate me at linebacker the first two games," said Machado about the staff. "I only have tape on the defensive line right now. After the first two games, after they see me in space, that's when it could be a committable offer."

While on the visit, Machado had some time with Thacker to go through some film. He enjoyed that quite a bit.

"That was amazing," he said. "My family and coaches think that Georgia Tech could be a great place for me. We got the chance to watch his LB's go through their drills on film. We highlighted what they did wrong at times, and what they could have done that would have been right."

Of all the parts of the visit, though, Machado had a handful of favorite parts that will resonate with him.

"Just seeing how competitive everyone is. That, the academic structure of everything, and the vibes we were getting from the coaches."

A return visit is yet to be finalized, but is in the works.



