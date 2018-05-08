After Josh Okogie received an invite to the NBA combine and headlined the list of athletes who attended the Atlanta Hawks first pre-draft workouts, all Georgia Tech fans are being forced to come to the unfortunate realization that their star player may actually be entering the NBA. That being said, Okogie has not hired an agent, so his NCAA eligibility remains until he does so.

Nothing is certain, however, and Josh says that he will make his decision after the combine. If he decides he is not ready, he will still have two years of eligibility left and would have a great chance of bettering his draft stock over his junior season.

In the event that the six-foot-four guard does leave for the league, Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech would be losing a huge piece to both their offense and defense. During his two seasons in the white and gold, Okogie scored double digits in 54 of his 61 games and scored 20 points or more in 20 games. He was known for his stellar performances against ACC foes, and 13 of his 20+ point games came against them. In just two seasons, Josh was able to surpass 1,000 points as a Jacket and moved to 43rd on Georgia Tech’s all-time scoring list.

So, how would Georgia Tech look next season without Okogie? The expectations would definitely take a hit. A team that would have been viewed as being on the bubble for the NCAA tournament would now be looked at the same way they have been every other year under Coach Pastner: a question mark. Can Georgia Tech make the tournament without Josh Okogie? Sure, but some players will have to step up.

The Jackets will be returning lots of players, the question is how impactful the returning players will be. They’ll also be welcoming new faces such as Mike Devoe, Khalid Moore and Kristian Sjolund. With some returning starters and some great talent on the way, it will be hard to accurately predict just how could Georgia Tech could be, but what we can say is that regardless of the Okogie news, the ceiling should be higher for this year’s Yellow Jackets.

A realistic expectation would be an NIT bid, and anything around 20 wins would be reasonable for Pastner’s first season without Josh O. But who knows? Maybe they’ll exceed those expectations and be a tournament-caliber group, all they have to do is play better than last year without their best player. It will be an exciting year for Georgia Tech fans, and they’ll have a good chance to learn a lot about their coach as he tries to put together a quality season with a new group.