Plenty of talent headed to Atlanta, GT, as Collins takes on No. 1 UGA
The final game of the 2021 season for Georgia Tech and head coach Geoff Collins is now just hours away. No. 1 UGA will make the 77-mile trek from Athens to Atlanta, and there will be plenty of tale...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news