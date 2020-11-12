JacketsOnline - Pitt at Georgia Tech postponed to Dec. 12th

Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh announced issues with COVID amongst their athletic program on Thursday leading to the postponement of the Georgia Tech-Pitt game to December 12th. Both programs had an open date for that flex weekend making the decision easier for both programs.

“We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of doctors and medical professionals providing us daily consultation in this challenging environment,” Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in a statement. “Following their recommendation, our football program will pause all activities. Our protocols have prepared us to anticipate and manage these circumstances. Our top priority will always be the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury shared his thoughts on the situation as well in a statement. The Jackets were in the same boat as Pitt unable to field a team for Saturday.

"It’s unfortunate that we will not be able to play this Saturday as scheduled, but the decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of both teams,” Stansbury said. “For our team in particular, a combination of on-field injuries, Covid-19 contact tracing and a relatively low number of positive Covid-19 tests left us unable to field the requisite number of student-athletes needed to compete, particularly at certain positions.

Stansbury said while Geoff Collins and his staff are taking every precaution these issues will come up in a contact spot like football on a college campus.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our No. 1 priority,” Stansbury continued. “Our medical staff is already taking the necessary steps to care for our student-athletes that have contracted Covid-19 and to mitigate its spread. I look forward to our team being able to return to the field as soon as it is safe and appropriate to do so. I also wish the student-athletes and staff at Pitt the very best and send our best wishes for their health, safety and a quick return to competition.”