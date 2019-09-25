News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 16:12:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: Temple game week

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

ATLANTA- Check out photos from Georgia Tech football practice during the Temple game week. See the Jackets in action as they prepare for the fourth game under new head coach Geoff Collins.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}