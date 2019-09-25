Photo Gallery: Temple game week
ATLANTA- Check out photos from Georgia Tech football practice during the Temple game week. See the Jackets in action as they prepare for the fourth game under new head coach Geoff Collins.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news