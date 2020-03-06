News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 14:26:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: GT Spring Ball Day Two

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football hit the practice field for the second time this spring on Thursday. Check out the action as the Jackets continued to work in shorts and helmets.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}