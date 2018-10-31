A lot has changed since the last time the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team played under the lights. After the 2017-2018 season, the team lost sophomore Josh Okogie to the first round of the NBA draft, and seniors Ben Lammers and Tadric Jackson both capped off memorable careers in the White and Gold. The trio combined for an average of 42.6 points per game, or about 65% of the team’s total scoring, and made their presence known on both sides of the ball. It will be difficult to replace them, but the new group of Jackets is ready to prove that they’re more than capable of doing so.

“We’ve been practicing hard, practicing twice a day, and getting after it,” said redshirt junior guard Shembari Phillips. “Guys have been pushing each other every day, you can see strides from different people and different guys on the team. I think we’re starting to come together, and it’s going to be a great run from us this year.”

The starting five will be relatively young and inexperienced, with the exception of sophomore point guard Jose Alvarado and redshirt senior forward Abdoulaye Gueye. The 2018 season will see the emergence of brand-new leaders on the team, and one may be Shembari Phillips.

“I try to lead by example as much as I can, and I know I have voice myself a little bit more. Jose is our point guard and we all look at him as somewhat of a leader. Him being a Sophomore is just a class and he is way beyond his age in a positive light,” said Phillips, who transferred from Tennessee after the 2016-2017 season.

Aside from the leadership aspect, Phillips has been working on his game as a whole during his year off the court.

“My shot is starting to come back around from the wrist injury I had. I feel like I can only go up from here, and I’ve been shooting the ball pretty well as of late. It’s a good time to be shooting it well going into the season, and I only look to get better from here.”

The production of the big men will be somewhat of a question mark heading into the season, but the offense that Josh Pastner has put into place will allow Phillips and the guards to put the forwards in one-on-one positions.

“It’s great for everybody,” said Phillips. “Once we get to driving and get to shooting the ball, it’s one-on-one coverage for the bigs. Once they get the ball, we let them work, cause we have capable bigs. AD (Abdoulaye Gueye) can score the ball, he’s proven that, and Vess (Sylvester Ogbonda) is a big body. James (Banks) is out this year, but he will be great next year.”

Replacing Josh Okogie is no easy task, but Phillips isn’t feeling the pressure.

“I’m no freshman. I’m not new to this. I’ve prepared for this for a year now and have had a lot of time to grow mentally and physically with my health and things of that nature. Once the lights come on we will all be ready, I’ll be ready, and the work will show for itself.”

The lights will come on in McCamish Pavilion at 6:00pm this Saturday as the Jackets will kick off their season in an exhibition against the Florida Tech Panthers.