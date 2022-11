Georgia Tech made more history with an impressive come-from-behind win at Virginia Tech marking the third straight win in Blacksburg with a backup quarterback starting for the Yellow Jackets. It was the fourth straight win there the second-longest streak at Lane Stadium in history and the longest active win streak there as well.

We take a deep dive into the PFF Grades and numbers from the game. Thanks to our sponsor MyPerfectFranchise.net for this look into the numbers behind Georgia Tech football.