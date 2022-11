After the Georgia Tech defense carried things through the first three games of the Brent Key era, things fell apart against Florida State with poor tackling and other issues allowing big plays and sustained drives. Offensively, the Jackets found something with freshman quarterback Zach Pyron off the bench in the second half, but it was too little too late for the game.

We take a deep dive into the PFF Grades and numbers from the game. Thanks to our sponsor MyPerfectFranchise.net for this look into the numbers behind Georgia Tech football.