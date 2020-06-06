The month of June is in full swing.. Finally. For many Georgia Tech fans, the month of June holds a special place in their hearts.

The month of June, historically, is a busy one in recruiting. Names like Jordan Yates, Demetrius Knight, and Wing Green all committed to the program in recent years during the month of June.

New offers, commitments, and even official visits are the three most commonly thought of events in recruiting that would normally be happening this month.

Not this year.

For this cycle, May was the busiest month yet. Georgia Tech added nine commitments in the 31-day span, moving all the way into the Top 25 of the Rivals Team Rankings.

What better time than now to take a look at the state of Georgia? Targets, more targets, flip targets, and recruits with no offer yet all below.



