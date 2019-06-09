Peach State Prospect Primer: 2020
Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Rivals officially released the new state rankings nationwide. Among the most talented states in the entire country, the state of Georgia will go into the next ratings c...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news