Sometimes it is good to be discovered later in the process and that has certainly been the case for Douglas County (Ga.) defensive back Myles Oliver. Oliver now has multiple P5 programs in hot pursuit of him after his senior video dropped including Georgia Tech and Clemson who are both expecting to get him on campus this month. The talented defender spoke with JOL about his recruitment and getting to know the new Jackets’ defensive backs coach Travares Tillman.