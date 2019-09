ATLANTA- Georgia Tech's new offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude's offense hasn't lit the world on fire thus far, but coming off a bye week he is hoping to see a more consistent and productive unit. The Jackets are sitting at the bottom of the total offense rankings this season and are coming off a game against the Citadel where they ran 46 offensive plays.

