JacketsOnline - Pastner, "This isn't David versus Goliath anymore" after Duke loss

“We had some chances late,” He said. “We just had a bad first half. It was our worst first half of basketball since we played Georgia State and Mercer early in the year. I don't know why we play like that. I don't have an explanation. We just had bad shots and bad shot selection. I thought we played selfish in the first half I thought our cutting was very slow. We had too many turnovers. We just had a bad first half, dug ourselves in a bad hole and like we always do we always, we find a way to fight and scrap and claw our way back.”

The Jackets host Florida State on Saturday and then travel to Louisville in back-to-back top 25 matchups as they are in the toughest part of the 2021 ACC schedule right now. Pastner said the days of being little underdog Georgia Tech are over and he expects to win games like the last two instead of being 7-5 on the year and 3-3 in ACC play.

“I think we should have won both games,” Pastner bluntly stated. “That's what I've told our guys, it's not early a couple of years ago and it's kind of David versus Goliath. First Virginia and Duke it's not a total upset, you're not an overachiever. Now we belong in the league, and we're good enough to win against anyone we play. At Florida State, we had a chance and then they pull away towards the end, but we were right there late. So we just we've got to be able to learn. The next step for us as a program for these young men is we got to get over the hump. Getting over the hump is winning these types of games. were good enough to do it. But we’ve got to learn how important it is when you're playing the upper echelon in this league or any team you can't give away possessions. So we're good enough to win anyone we play.”

The Jackets had 11 turnovers in the game while forcing only 14 from Duke. The Blue Devils outscored Tech on the fastbreak as well.



