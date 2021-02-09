Pastner talks about UVA again and ACC scheduling
Georgia Tech hosts #9 Virginia on Wednesday at 7 pm in a rematch of a very close game last month in Charlottesville that saw the Cavs prevail 64-62 over the Jackets. Head coach Josh Pastner's team is 0-6 against Tony Bennett and Tech is just 2-14 against the Cavs coach.
The Virginia game also marks the beginning of four games in seven days run for the Jackets that should determine whether Tech makes the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news