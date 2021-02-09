Georgia Tech hosts #9 Virginia on Wednesday at 7 pm in a rematch of a very close game last month in Charlottesville that saw the Cavs prevail 64-62 over the Jackets. Head coach Josh Pastner's team is 0-6 against Tony Bennett and Tech is just 2-14 against the Cavs coach.

The Virginia game also marks the beginning of four games in seven days run for the Jackets that should determine whether Tech makes the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.