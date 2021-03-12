JacketsOnline - Pastner talks about Tech advancing to the ACCT Championship Game

Pastner spoke about the strange circumstances and the reaction the team had to the news as well as why they want to keep playing and not just shut down for the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

OPENING STATEMENT:

Well, first off, obviously, I was talking to Jay Bilas and Dan Shulman this morning, in preparation for our game tonight they were doing the games. So we were having the normal zoom call with the announcers. I was talking to them on zoom, I kept telling them, 'hey, can you hold on,' I felt awful, because it was rude what I was doing, and I kept saying, 'Can you hold on a second'? I put them on mute I was because I saw the ACC kept calling me I was like, what, there had to be something going on. Eventually, they told me what was going on and then I tried to go back and I was trying, they told me not to say anything. And then the night said, then they called again. And they said, Hey, they're releasing it. So I told, Jay and Dan. So make a long story short, you know, look, we're in the championship game.

That's not how we wanted to get there, we would prefer to win the game. First and foremost, we want to make sure that Virginia, whoever was positive, you know, there's hope, you know, hopefully, they are asymptomatic, it's mild, and hopefully, it's just asymptomatic. It's the same thing with Duke because nothing's more important than the safety and the health of everybody. I mean, that's, that supersedes winning and getting to the championship and all that and competing. I mean, safety and health is first and foremost.

You know we are gonna play the game tomorrow and so obviously, we would have preferred to win the game to get to the championship game, but we're just in a crazy time. And so we took our test today, we had practice for 45 minutes, and then we took our test and waiting for all the results to come back and the results come back negative. We'll be playing the game tomorrow at 830 on ESPN on national television and primetime with a great opportunity to win an ACC Championship.

Tony Bennett, obviously, their program, and I hope they really get to play in the NCAA Tournament, I mean, would be devastating for them to not play they deserve to be in the NCAA tournament, obviously, they're going to be in regardless, but I really hope they get to play for their student-athletes because they've earned the right to be a really good seed. And they're a really good team. I mean, Tony Bennett's going to be in the Hall of Fame. He's one of the best coaches in the game and their team deserves to be in the tournament. I hope they get a play. So I don't know how that will work with, you know, county health and NCQA and team doctors with Virginia. But I fingers crossed Virginia gets to play next week.

ON HIS MESSAGE TO THE TEAM

We would prefer to win the game to get in but it is what it is in sports, you're in the championship, there's going to be a championship. It's a great recognition and an exposure for Georgia Tech's program. I mean, especially the amount of wins we've had in the ACC over the last two years and continue to build on that momentum. But as I told our guys, today, I was on the team that won the 1997 National Championship, we won the title, how many minutes I played zero. I said nobody knows that. I don't tell anybody how many. I mean you don't look at the box score. They just know I was on the team that won the national title. That's the same thing here. A few years down the road, nobody's going to know did you win the semifinal game or not? They're just going to look if you win the game tomorrow, there's going to be a name in the 20-2021 ACC tournament championship and it'll either be Georgia Tech, North Carolina, or Florida State.

However, you got there, like I said, years down the road, they're not going to look at how you got there. They're just there's going to be that name of that school in that championship if you're fortunate to win that game. So we got to go hopefully have a chance to just we want to go in the game and put our name in that record book. And that's kind of the message I told the guys comparing myself to when we won the title in 97.

ON IF THERE WAS ANY TALK OF SHUTTING DOWN THE ACC TOURNAMENT TO FOCUS ON THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

I've been saying to our guys we have to get to Indy, that's first and foremost. Because once you get to Indy you're, it's so the way the institute has laid it out to the teams, how it's going to be like, there's, you know, it's almost like the burden of the head coach can like you can take a sigh of relief because you pass it on to the NCAA now because everything falls really on the head coach right now just in which is nothing's wrong. That's part of your job. It's just you know because you have so many decisions to make with these protocols. So we got to get to Indy.

But that being said, know our guys want to compete wasn't even a thought we want to compete, we want to play, we want to have a chance to play for a championship. So we want to play tomorrow had not even thought for a second that we would not play in the tournament, or even when this happened that we wouldn't continue to play. But we do got to just protect ourselves. And our guys know, we've been on the road since Thursday, we played Wake Forest on Friday, we left Atlanta Thursday, we haven't come back. We're trying to create our own bubble. So what we've done is we left Thursday, and I told our team, we're not coming back. Until we win either we win the national championship on April 5, and we'll come back on the 6th. Or if we lose prior to there in the NCAA tournament, we'll fly home the next day. But we're not coming back until then creating our own bubble.

I told our guys, you can't share elevators with anyone. No one, you know, you cannot know family members. So like yesterday after the game, the guys the families that came they can only see outside between a barrier by the buses with a mask on. It's awful, it stinks but it's the only way to protect the bubble. And that's just how we're going to do and I've reminded the guys you got to avoid like the other teams, you might see someone you know, but you can't be having conversations with them in close quarters. You just can't you just can't. So we've tried to everything we can but you know you got to get a little lucky along the way and but now we're going to want to stay in compete and try to win a championship tomorrow. But the goal we got to get to Indy because once you get in there, you're darn protected as but as best as you can the way they're going to do the protocols.

ON THE EMOTIONS OF THE SITUATION

We finished fifth and we had we finish, 11 wins. But I also knew this year as I told on my bosses back that initially, we had to get to we're going to get to the tournament this year. We had to get to the tournament this year, the NCAA tournament, we needed to capitalize on last year's momentum plus we had the two losses early. I mean, it's just been you know, and then on top of that, trying to get to make sure you get to the games in the COVID protocols. I mean, it's been a lot and that's part of you know, I look at as part of the job being the head coach or the CEO, you're in charge of the program so you're going to have to make those decisions and be on top of it. But you know, it's the extra stuff with the COVID stuff has really been I mean it's there's a lot because you know when you're thinking about who's sitting where on the plane, who's sitting, we're on the bus, where are you sitting in the meal rooms, the bench, you know you have your where those trackers so if you see a red light getting the guy hey man scoot over there.

I can't tell you how many times I'm talking to someone I how many times I backed up like I back up just to make sure I keep past six feet. Look it, I really believe that cost us our first two games because we didn't practice with any contact, we stayed a distance from everybody. And then obviously, we said we had a premium, we would not have survived the season with wins if we in practice somewhat, it wouldn't have been fair to the guys without practicing to with contact. But so it's a lot but we're but you're at this point. And we just got to get to the finish line and the finish line is getting, we got to get on that plane to get to Indianapolis and we're right there. We got to have a chance tomorrow to win a championship. So we had wanted to do that you're trying to manage you're trying to handle that and then get on that plane to get in Annapolis. So it's a kind of a two-fold deal.

ON MOSES WRIGHT'S STRUGGLES IN THE MIAMI GAME

Moses didn't play well, yesterday. It's just no other way to put it. We talked about I told him, You got to flush that game down the toilet. I mean, look, Moses wins the ACC Player of the Year, this guy has hit from where he started and this is new to him. I don't think everyone understands that. He's a young man. This is new. He's got an ever I mean, for 48 hours, he was getting asked for an interview after interview after interview, cameras were in, people want to do stories. I knew he was not going to play well, yesterday. I knew and Miami deserves credit on that.

But I knew all along he wasn't going to play. I just thought it was just going to be a hard game for him. I thought the pressure he was going to feel everywhere he was going people had a camera by him following him. He's just not used to that he wasn't growing up in the AAU world, and just, you know new to him and he'll play better. I thought you'd be better tonight. And tomorrow, he'll play better. So he'll be ready to go tomorrow. I think having that one-off game for him is going to make him just better tomorrow.



