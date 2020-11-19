Pastner says prepare for the unexpected for GT's upcoming season
Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner spoke with the ACC media on WebEx on Thursday as a replacement for the annual Operation Basketball media kickoff. Pastner spoke about the Jackets’ opener ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news