JacketsOnline - Pastner previews GA State and new scheduling model

Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner spoke with the media on Monday ahead of the Jackets' season opener against Georgia State. Breaking from his usual rules about playing in-state schools other than UGA, Pastner agreed with athletic director Todd Stansbury to go with a more regional based scheduling model leading to this year's games against State, Mercer and UAB. With Georgia State and UAB both giving Tech a 2-for-1 deal with a pair of home games at McCamish Pavilion and an away game at each arena.

"I wouldn't have scheduled Georgia State or Mercer but post-COVID it was the right thing to do," Pastner said. Number one, most importantly, budget-wise, financial wise, and we had to change our philosophy scheduling and this isn't going to be a one year deal this is going to be a moving forward deal both trying to play as many regional opponents and doing the best you can scheduling wise on the numbers with guarantee games where you pay somebody to come to play. The great thing about Georgia State is it's a two for one. In a couple of years we'll open their new arena. It's just like UAB, we're playing at UAB this year and then they're coming to us here twice so it's worked itself out where we're both it's beneficial for both teams, and financially it's a win-win for both teams, both on travel and on of the circumstances for the budget."

Pastner said he is excited to see his team play someone else for the first time in almost nine months as well.

"We've got two games this week, Georgia State Wednesday, Mercer Friday. And two really good teams. First, obviously, we'll talk about Wednesday's game because that's the most immediate one. Coach Lanier and Georgia State are really good. They got really good guards, they got guys who are returning. And they're a veteran group. They're very well-coached. Coach (Rob) Lanier has done a great job there and their team plays hard, they're really good defensively, they're really good in transition, and force turnovers. So we're gonna have to play really, really well. So in order for us to be successful, we're gonna have to do a great job on ball security, and we're gonna have to play at a really high-level if we want to have a chance at success. So looking forward, though, to get back on the floor, I will tell you that it's been a long time. I think March 5 was the last time we played somebody other than ourselves. So everyone's excited to get back on the floor and, and to compete against somebody other than ourselves. So a lot to look forward to as we start out the 2021 season on Wednesday night."

