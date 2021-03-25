Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner led his team to an ACC title and an NCAA Tournament berth in year five and he wants to keep up the momentum for 2021-22. Pastner also spoke about the decision-making process for his seniors and junior Mike Devoe who are pondering a return for another season and run at an ACC Crown again.

Pastner also announced the return of senior guard Bubba Parham for an extra year. Seniors can return and not count against the 13 scholarship-limit. Parham was a key contributor both as a starter and sixth-man for the Jackets with his defense, in particular, being a strong part of his game.

"Bubba Parham is going to come back, he told me he's coming back. Regarding the other guys, I'll finish with all my meetings this week," Pastner said. Jose Alvarado. Jordan Usher, Michael (Devoe), and Moses Wight, the three seniors and you just heard from Michael DeVoe. They're probably going to wait too. They want to get information from the Undergraduate Advisory Committee. So we'll wait to hear when on that, that takes about two to three weeks, we sent all the stuff in and then it'll be about a two to three-week process."

That process of making a decision has changed as players are now able to retain an agent and get the additional information and advice not available in the past to make a call on whether they stay or not.

"They'll have the opportunity to decide do they want to come back or do they want to try to start in their professional careers, they have not made the draft date yet and or the deadline to withdraw. They can sign with an agent that's NCAA certified, and they can have that agent get them set up for workouts or they can have me do it or somebody else do it for them," he said. "The expenses can be paid to the agent to keep their eligibility they can't get a car, they can't get any free money, they can't get any paid to go to Vegas or California to work out they've got to follow still within the rules. But this gives them a little opportunity."