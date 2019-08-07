The Georgia Tech men's basketball team will depart on Thursday for an eight day trip to Spain that features stops in Barcelona and Madrid. In these cities, the Jackets will play four total games of basketball against teams within the Spanish Basketball Federation.

Because of the trip, the Jackets have been allowed 10 additional team practices which has given the staff a chance to get a better idea of what they have for the upcoming season. So far, the team has given head coach Josh Pastner high hopes.



“The practices have been really good,” said Pastner. “Part of it is just guys being older, but I really like our team.”



There have been many highs and many lows for Georgia Tech over the past few years. From making it to the NIT Championship and upsets over top teams to missing out on tournaments and early ACC exits, there has been no shortage of emotions for all involved.



This season, the plan for Pastner and company is to make it to the big dance.



“The plan is to play in the NCAA tournament this year,” Pastner said following a team practice on Tuesday. “I have a good feel on teams. Fine, I screwed up on our shooting last year and messed up my projection on that, but in reality I have a good feel about teams and how we can be. We are good enough to plan to be in the tournament.”



Throughout his tenure at Georgia Tech, coach Pastner has been consistent in his beliefs that the ACC is the second best basketball conference in the world behind the NBA. In order to compete, Pastner usually points to two key things and a big one of them is the health of the team. If the Jackets can stay healthy, Pastner believes they can surprise some people.



“We are going to have to stay healthy,” said Pastner. “That is going to be the most important opponent of ours and we need to be able to win that game.”



Aside from the injury bug, something that has held the Jackets and other teams back has been a weak non-conference schedule. After scheduling games against teams like Kentucky, it is clear that Pastner wants his team to compete against the best.



“They (selection committee) all say everything is about non-conference strength of schedule,” Pastner explained. “There are two things they look at, quad one and quad two wins, and who did you play in non-conference.”



The Jackets will conduct their final practice on Wednesday before leaving for Spain on Thursday.