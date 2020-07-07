JacketsOnline - Parents pleased with GT's Covid-19 strategy

Leaving home for the first time can be difficult for parents under the best of circumstances and with the COVID-19 outbreak, it was made even more emotional and stressful for the parents of Georgia Tech football freshmen. The freshmen arrived over the weekend on the Flats and JOL spoke with several parents who wished to remain anonymous and several returning players to get some perspective on this difficult transition and how they viewed head coach Geoff Collins, athletic director Todd Stansbury and Georgia Tech’s plan and response during this unusual changeover. One thing that really stood out in our conversation with a dozen parents was how the staggered return was a confidence booster for parents compared to what other programs nearby did.

Players socially distance in the locker room before a workout with masks on (Georgia Tech Athletics)

“I think that coach Collins and his staff are taking the utmost care in their preparations to bring the boys back to campus especially as it compares to other schools who have jumped in with their entire teams arriving at once,” one parent said. One non-freshman parent said they were pleased with the way coach Collins and the strength staff modified the use of the Brock Indoor as the makeshift weight room and strength area allowing for more spacing than the primary weight room in Bobby Dodd Stadium. “I’m very satisfied with the approach that the Georgia Tech staff has taken to COVID-19 and getting players back on campus. Doing it in phases vs all at once was a great approach. Also moving the weight room into the indoor facility offering more spacing and airflow with separate ingress/egress showed me that they were being thoughtful and diligent,” the parent said. “All players were tested and have protocols that they are following. We’ve had several zoom meetings every week as a team, offensive/defensive units and positions groups so communication has been good.” Another returning parent was impressed with how the staff stocked up players upon their return and came up with methods to distribute food and other things without having the players have to come inside a building and be around people.