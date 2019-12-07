“They would’ve come back in the game, but Buddy hit that streak and Elijah got us going early and that help put it away,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said after the game.

A pair of hot shooters for the Orange helped bury the Jackets as Elijah Hughes put up 33 points and Buddy Boeheim added 26 combining for 12 threes.

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech (4-3, 1-1 ACC) opened the home ACC slate with a blowout loss to Syracuse (5-4, 1-1 ACC) 97-63 on Saturday afternoon in McCamish Pavilion. The Orange opened up red-hot from three and jumped out to a 48-28 advantage at the half and the Jackets never got back into the game.

The offense ran through Moses Wright against the Syracuse zone and he had 17 points and 9 rebounds, but he had four turnovers and just one assist.

“There is no excuse for the way we played. We could’ve left it out on the floor more. We have to take this as a learning opportunity and not a loss,” Wright said.

Wright was indecisive against the famed Orange zone as was fellow big James Banks as Pastner tried to run the offense through the high post.

Elijah Hughes opened the game with 16 points in the opening 10 minutes of the game including four threes. Meanwhile, the Jackets turned the ball over 4 times in 14 touches during that span. Hughes ended up with 26 points in the first half nearly outscoring the Jackets' entire team who had 28 points. Cuse took a 48-28 lead to the locker room.

“Elijah just got in the zone and he hasn’t had a game like that all year. He shoots like that in practice all the time and it looked like he might not miss one,” Boeheim said.

Devoe was held to 7 points and 2-for-12 shooting. He did have six assists but also turned the ball over three times in the loss.

“We did a good job with Devoe and we didn’t let him get comfortable. He is the leading scorer in the league is hard. We wanted to be there every time he caught and give him no space or driving lanes,” Boeheim said.

The Jackets played during final exams which they do not normally do and Wright said he felt like the team came out flat for some reason.

“We had a talk at halftime and we were all low energy, I don’t know what it was,” Wright said.

The Jackets shot just 39-percent from the charity stripe. Pastner said he has been working with the team on free-throw shooting, but the stats are concerning.

“James Banks is our best free throw shooter and as good as Mike Devoe is as a shooter he is at 60-percent, we left a lot of points on the board. We didn’t have our full complement of guys you can’t miss. Khalid missed the front end of some free throws and that is like a turnover,” Pastner said.

Bubba Parham was the only other Jacket in double figures with 11 points and he struggled against the zone at point guard with Alvarado out. He had three assists but four turnovers in 34 minutes of action. The Orange hit 42.4-percent of their threes while Tech was just at 34.8-percent with 10 fewer looks.

The Jackets have a week off before heading up to face Kentucky in Rupp Arena on December 14th.