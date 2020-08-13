JacketsOnline - Oliver embraces new role at CB

A year ago at this time, Tobias Oliver was competing for the starting quarterback job at Georgia Tech. Oliver was coming off a great redshirt freshman season in the triple-option offense and ended up getting the nod to start against Clemson as the Jackets’ first quarterback under Geoff Collins in a totally different offense. Flash forward 12 months and Oliver is now battling for a top spot at cornerback after a brief interlude at receiver midseason last year and enjoying the change immensely. The move marked the end of his quarterback career stretching almost a decade of his young life playing football. “In high school, I was a quarterback strictly and never played any defense. In Pop Warner growing up, everybody played both sides of the ball so I played a little corner/safety back then, but in high school and middle school I was always a quarterback,” he said. “I enjoyed playing receiver and feel like I had a natural feel for it, but I didn’t feel like I was effecting the game a lot. I went to the coaches and I was like “I enjoy playing receiver and it is a great position, but I just want to affect the game more. They said well your move pattern is great and we think you’d be a great corner and at the corner, you are affecting the game every play. If they throw it to you, you can get an interception or a pass breakup, and if they don’t throw it to you that is obviously still a good thing.”

Oliver talking with the media on Thursday after practice (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

The reaction to the move has been impressive from those who work with Oliver on a daily basis. Cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich has been thrilled with Oliver’s transition to the defensive side of the ball and the things he brings to that group coming in with the right mindset from day one. “(Tobias) is doing a great job and you see him get better every single day so it is exciting and fun. He is committed to working hard and becoming the best corner he can be,” Popovich said. “He has a tremendous attitude and it has really been a lot of fun to coach him and have him be a part of our room.” Safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Nate Burton also works with the corners group some in practice and he has been amazed by the transition and rapid growth shown by Oliver on defense. “I think it speaks more about what he can do as an athlete. Being a quarterback coming up in high school and, and being here and then, whether you're going over to run a backer receiver. The fact that as a quarterback you're affecting the game every play and as a corner in our defense you do that same thing every, every time that you're out there. The way that we play press, you're on Island, you can be attacked. So his attacking mentality on how he handles football is perfectly suited for what we do with him being in secondary,” Burton said. “I love to he's got a great desire to learn to be better. He wants to get better every day, studying film asking questions he uses every work resource here imaginable to become the best version of himself the best corner that he can be for us here at Georgia Tech.” Fellow corner Tre Swilling said that Oliver’s background on offense brings something unique to the cornerback position and he sees that being a great asset to the defense going forward over the next two years. “Corner is a very feely position and you have to build a timing to certain routes and sense for when the ball is coming. You build a knowledge from where certain routes are going based on the releases. Upon him transferring to corner I was excited. I’ve been talking with him for a long time ever since we came in about being able to play corner and be versatile and athletic and make plays on balls and have great ball skills. He does that. Those things are a premium at corner, he is strong, fast and has good ball skills and he obviously has a good recognition of offensive tactics and offensive mindsets. I’m excited to have him in our group and he makes our group a lot strong and deeper,” Swilling said.

Oliver and his teammates celebrating a pass breakup in spring drills (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)