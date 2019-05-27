Callaway (Ga.) OL Tate Johnson is coming close to making a decision. With his Sr. season ahead of him, Tate's got a plan in place.

"Later on in the summer, probably July-ish," he said about his commitment timetable. "I am going to be committed before the season either way."

Coming off of the first step of that plan (his official visit to Georgia Tech) he's made known publicly another decision he's made.

"I will be an early enrollee, so I'll sign in December too. I'm really getting close to a decision, I'm just looking to get a feel for a few things, and to see how the rest of my visits go."