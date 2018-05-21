Josh Okogie has a long history of proving doubters wrong and it looks like his decision to test the NBA waters will payoff with a first round draft pick. Okogie who had to fight his way into the NBA Combine in Chicago impressed scouts and GMs enough for him to forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and stay in the draft.

The talented wing follows in the footsteps of former Jacket Iman Shumpert who like Okogie played his way into the first round as an underclassman.