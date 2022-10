The uncertainty surrounding the future of Georgia Tech football cost the Yellow Jackets another valued prospect with the decommitment of three-star running back Trey Cornist. The Cincinnati (OH) Winton Woods standout felt the need to re-explore his options to ensure he was making the best possible choice for him and his family.

While Cornist is no longer committed to Georgia Tech for now, he still considers the Yellow Jackets one of his top schools and they will remain a contender for his for his pledge as he moves forward with his recruitment. Prior to announcing his decision, Cornist sat down with Rivals to explain the decision to reopen his recruitment.