JacketsOnline - Official Offer Tracker: Up-to-the minute updates

Official Offer Tracker: Up-to-the minute updates
August 1st has finally arrived. For many around the country this date doesn't really mean much, but for recruits that are now officially senior in high school, the day can be a bit of a reality check.
A fraction of the 300+ offers schools have sent out will turn out to be "official" offers.
This means that, more than likely, the prospect has a committable offer to the school, or is already committed there.
Fans can keep track of all the official offers being sent out by Georgia Tech HERE throughout the weekend.
*** Follow us on Twitter: @RivalsJohnson @KellyQuinlan @JacketsOnline***
*** Like us on Facebook***