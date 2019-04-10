It wasn’t easy playing wide receiver in the old Georgia Tech offense under Paul Johnson. The Jackets not only threw the ball rarely, but the rotation at wide receiver was the shortest of any position often being only three-deep despite usually carrying seven to eight scholarship receivers. One of the players who didn’t have his number called often in the old system was junior wideout Jair Hawkins-Anderson. The fleet-footed receiver was generally fourth or fifth in the pecking order with just six appearances in the last two seasons after redshirting as a true freshman. He may have had a single target if that.

Things changed for that receiver room when Geoff Collins was announced as the new head coach and then Dave Patenaude named offensive coordinator and Kerry Dixon was tabbed as wide receivers’ coach. The new staff plans to rotate between 6 to 9 receivers a game. Hawkins-Anderson now finds himself in above the line crowd at receiver and has caught more passes through seven practices than he caught the previous three seasons combined.

“We are rolling a lot. You run two plays and then a whole new crew comes in,” he said. “We have three groups going right now so pretty much everybody has a chance to play. We are probably getting five times as many reps as before, maybe a 1,000 more reps, it is not even comparable.”

The volume of plays for the offense has been pretty staggering for the players who were used to a very simple offensive scheme play count wise with a limited route tree and a lot of options routes. Hawkins-Anderson says the variety and breadth of calls takes a lot of work on and off the field to process.

“We put in new installs everyday and new players every day so it is just a matter of learning and trying to keep up with the new plays and offenses we put in and learn as fast as you can because we are going 1,000 miles per hour. You are going to make mistakes, but you have to bounce back. The coaches know you aren’t going to be perfect when you first start,” Hawkins-Anderson said. “Right now (the biggest issue) is trying to keep up with the amount of plays we put in. It could be 15-20 plays a day. You have to keep up so you have to learn those plays and remember the 20 we put in yesterday and the 20 the first day. It is like school. You have to get home and study and get into your binder and notes.”

Hawkins-Anderson says he has taken a liking to his new receivers’ coach and his assistant former Jacket Will Glover.

“Coach Dixon is a real good coach and coach Glover is there too. They are trying to keep us on track and they know we are coming from a different type of offense so they have been real patient with us so far,” he said.

Despite his limited reps in the past, Hawkins-Anderson said he just kept his mind right and that has helped him succeed so far in the new system.

“You might get a little down, but that is in the past and you focus on this year and trying to get my new plays down and getting in and doing what I came here to do,” Hawkins-Anderson said.