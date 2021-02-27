JacketsOnline - Observations from the first two games of the NC State series

All of the talk going into the start of this matchup had nothing to do with baseball. All anyone wanted to know was whether or not the weather was going to allow the two ranked teams to play at all. The forecast called for heavy rain on Friday, and the forecast was accurate. Despite the pouring rain and numerous situations in which the weather was clearly playing a factor, the game went on without interruption for the first eight innings. Rather than calling the game, there was a collective decision to "delay" the game into Saturday, which would turn into a busy day of baseball. With doubleheaders going on all across the state of North Carolina and the country, the Yellow Jackets first had to finish the first game before they could get to the second. They did just that, winning the first game by a final score of 9-2. W- Brant Hurter (1-0) L- Evan Justice (0-1) The Yellow Jackets built on their early success in Raleigh in game two, and despite falling behind on numerous occasions, the 7th inning was the difference. Led off by a Tres Gonzalez walk, followed by Austin Wilhite being HBP, Luke Waddell would hit the first of three-consecutive home runs. Following him was Justyn-Henry Malloy, and then freshman Kevin Parada. They took an 8-3 lead throughout that sequence, and never looked back. W- Dalton Smith (1-1) L- Kent Klyman (1-2) S- Jackson Finley (1) Onto the observations..

Brant Hurter's status as a Friday ace gained further proof

Following a bit of a shaky start at times against Eastern Kentucky last weekend, Brant Hurter was given a vote of confidence earlier this week when head coach Danny Hall announced that he would again toe the rubber as the Friday starter. Hurter's response to that was impressive to watch on Friday, weather be damned. 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER) 0 BB and 6 K on 87 pitches. Don't expect any hesitation following the mid-week game on Tuesday when Hall announces Hurter as the Friday starter in the series against Louisville.

Brant Hurter, Disgusting Sliders. 🤮



(One of the filthiest sliders in College baseball) pic.twitter.com/BJZURxGYIF — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 27, 2021

BB were a key going into the weekend, and a key they have been

Last weekend and even at times against Mercer earlier this week, walks were a real issue. In the preview I posted about this series, I went in-depth on the fact that walks were going to be a defining statistic in the results. Thus far this weekend, Georgia Tech pitchers have a total of 3 walks in 67 AB. That's a 4.5% walk rate. Georgia Tech batters have a total of 10 walks in 71 AB. That's a 14% walk rate. More than the walk rate, the improved command for the strike zone from GT's pitchers has put less stress on those in the field, leading to less errors and allowing the starters to go further into games than they may have otherwise.

Luke Waddell is back to doing Luke Waddell things after an unusual first weekend

Luke Waddell, heading into Sunday's matchup with NC State, is leading the runs, tied for the team lead in hits, and has struck out just one time despite leading the team in AB's. Waddell's bat showed no issues coming back from the shortened 2020 season last weekend, but struggled a bit with his glove. Time and time again so far this weekend, Waddell's shown he has completely re-gained his composure. The pre-season accolades, this time around, are looking smarter by the day. Waddell broke the game open in the 7th with his three-run home run, showcasing the power that many MLB scouts have been wondering if he had in his game. A 1.138 OPS isn't bad either.

Kevin Parada has lived up to all of the hype

It was mentioned above that Waddell was tied for the team lead in hits with 10. The person he is tied with, you may ask? True freshman Kevin Parada. He's also leading the team in batting average, (.556) RBI, (9) slugging percentage,(1.111) and tied for the team lead in HR (2) despite playing in one less game than the others. At one point before game two started on Saturday, Parada had gone 8 for his last 8 from the plate. The hype around the Calif. C was real going into his freshman season. Coach Danny Hall did well in his pre-season media availability toning things down a bit, and started Jake Holland on opening day as well. Holland is going to still get his fair share of starts this season, but the hype going into Parada's freshman season was warranted, as was his move up in the lineup to the No. 3 spot on Saturday.

Justyn-Henry Malloy has answered all questions about 3B

Speaking of Danny Hall's pre-season media avail, he also spoke very cautiously about Justyn-Henry Malloy and the battle at the 3B spot, even giving Drew Compton reps at the position. Malloy responded by flashing the glove on numerous occasions in the first handful of games this season. Now, Malloy's got both the bat and glove going, after a modest first weekend at the plate. So far this weekend, Malloy is batting .375 with 4 RBI, 2 BB, and 1 HR. He is tied for second on the team in RBI (6) and BB (5). Not seen in his stats above, though, is his patience at the plate. Malloy's approach has been impressive and notable on numerous occasions, and is a big reason that Hall has become so comfortable with him in the No. 2 spot in the lineup. As the Yellow Jackets finish the series with NC State on Sunday, and prepare for Tuesday's matchup with Georgia State followed by the series in Louisville, it appears as if the "battle" has been won.

T7 | BACK. TO. BACK. JACKS! Justyn-Henry Malloy with his first home run as a Yellow Jacket and it's DESTROYED!



GT 7 // NCSU 3 pic.twitter.com/Uo9GewOPCs — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 27, 2021

UP NEXT