Georgia Tech signed the first part of the 2021 class on Wednesday with 16 high school signees and five transfers from other FBS programs joining the fold for Geoff Collins' second full-year recruiting class. Tech addressed multiple needs especially on the lines of scrimmage inking seven defensive linemen and three offensive linemen.

"Really appreciative of all that all of these people that are in our organization have done and just really proud to be associated with the people that I'm blessed to be associated with every day. So obviously, 21, signees, 13 of which are Georgia natives, we were able to get five transfers, and one of the cool things about the transfers, four of them are coming back to Atlanta, and four of them still have four years of eligibility remaining. We were to be very specific with that with the transfers, that we brought in really proud of the roster that we've been able to develop, we've been able to build, this is only our second full recruiting class. And, you know, the culture that we've established the way the guys compete, they play with tremendous effort and continue to grow closer together. This will add some exciting times in the very near future for us," Collins said in his opening statement.



