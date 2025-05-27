Notes and Quotes from Hall and Patel pre-regional media avail

After Georgia Tech received its NCAA regional assignment on Monday, Jackets head coach Danny Hall and standout relief pitcher Mason Patel both met with the media on Tuesday as the team gets ready to head to Oxford later this week to open postseason play.





Hall, who will retire at the end of the season following 32 years at the helm on The Flats, and Patel both made it clear during their sessions that the team wasn't pleased with the tournament committee's decision to send the Jackets on the road for regional play instead of rewarding the regular-season ACC champs with the chance to host.





Hall was first up and started with an opening statement before fielding questions from the media. He said his team was excited to still be playing and have a chance in the postseason and need to have a couple more good days of preparation before heading to Oxford on Wednesday afternoon.





"This time of year if you're still playing you're excited about it," said Hall. "We're excited and looking forward to the challenge ahead of us. And we'll do everything we can these next couple days to make sure we're 100 percent ready to roll."





The first question for Hall was about the selection committee and their reasons for seeding the tournament the way they did with maybe some influence of committee members favoring their own schools.





"I do not know what the narrative was...I'll just say it like that. I'm not in that room," said Hall. "But the fact that the ACC champion is not hosting...I just think it's ridiculous. I took the high road yesterday on national TV, but they try to use the fact that it was our schedule almost like it was a fluke that we won the ACC championship. They'll use that narrative against us, but yet there were national seeds that were swept at home by people that we swept on the road in our league. In fact, Stanford was 7-2 against three NCAA teams out of the state of North Carolina, and we won the league, sweeping Stanford at Stanford who hadn't been swept there in I don't know how long. So to try to use the schedule and kind of just continue to double down with guys that are journalists and write that that's the reason we didn't host...that's just a joke. They have no idea how hard it is to win games, and I don't care what league you're playing in and you win the league, you have played great throughout the course of the entire season. So to answer that question, I know it's a long answer, but I think it's a joke."





Hall was asked a follow-up about if the committee looked at the strength of schedule of Southern Miss, one of the regional hosts, and others. He answered by saying he didn't think they really looked at it based on the Sun Belt being the 8th or 9th ranked conference in RPI when RPI wasn't as big of a factor in other seeding decisions.





"If you're going to use a metric, then apply it throughout everything that you're everything that you're looking at," said Hall.





Hall was asked about how he and the team goes about not dwelling on the selection committee's decision and focus on the task at hand with the regional in front of them this weekend in Oxford.





"I would just say it like this, I think you guys know me well enough to know that I'm pretty easy to get along with, but the more I thought about this and kind of stewed about it, I wanted to get it off my chest," said Hall. "But my job now, and it started yesterday, is to prepare these guys as best we can to go play in a really, really good regional against great teams in a great environment over at Ole Miss and somehow, someway come out of there winning a regional."





I asked about how quickly the disappointment of not getting to host the regional turned into motivation for this week and being a team with a bit of a point to prove. Hall said it started yesterday when they were watching the selection show.





"I think you could see the reactions of different teams, and my team didn't react a whole lot about not hosting," said Hall. "I think that was the message that was sent. I would just say that we placed that (ACC Championship) trophy in the middle of those guys for a reason because that's a very, very major accomplishment to be Atlantic Coast Conference champions."





Hall went on to say that he feels like the disrespect for the ACC started a couple years ago when Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff after going undefeated and having their starting quarterback injured late in the season. He said last year with SMU in football as well everyone tried to discount their schedule.





"You could see it coming for sure," said Hall. "I just think it's unfortunate that it happened, but I'll go back to my opening statement...we still have a chance to keep playing, and now it's up to us to play our best baseball."





Hall was asked about playing in the regional format and how important it is to win Game 1. He said that's the focus right now is putting all their efforts into beating Western Kentucky, who they respect as a very good team that won 48 games this season.





"We'll put all our efforts into winning that first game and then we'll see who we would play in Game 2," said Hall. "The ideal format is to win three games in a row and then you're not playing a doubleheader at some point, trying to win a regional. Our focus is Western Kentucky, and doing the best job we can to win that game. We'll do everything within our power to win it and then move on to Day 2."





Hall was asked about how he feels about Tate McKee going into the regional after his performance against Cal in the ACC Tournament last Thursday. Hall said he had his best outing in about a month in that game and felt like he had a strong effort the week before against Duke.





"We have ultimate confidence to put him out there, and I know he's going to give it everything he can," said Hall. "He's a great competitor. He's a great pitcher. Our guys believe in him so we'll do everything to support him and get us off to a good start."





Hall was asked his thoughts on Western Kentucky with that being the Jackets' opening opponent. He said that it's funny that one of their best players is from Atlanta and went to Georgia Highlands College for JuCo. He said he's hitting close to .400 and has 50-plus steals so he'll be handful to deal with. He said they have a really good pitching staff and another hitter that is hot right now, hitting four or five homers in the conference tournament.





"They play in a good league. They play in the same league as Kennesaw State. We know what that looks like when we play them," said Hall. "Western Kentucky won that league so I think...48 wins makes you understand that they've won a lot of baseball games this year."





I asked about if Hall feels more confident in this team going into a regional with more pitching depth than in past years and if that makes them better equipped for the regional format. He said they have confidence in all three weekend starters as well as Patel who could easily be one of Tech's most valuable players with as many games as he's impacted this year. He mentioned Riley Stanford coming back from injury and having two outings where he's thrown it well since then.





"I do think we have a lot more depth," said Hall. "I hope that depth doesn't get challenged. That's the goal that you're not trying to play five games, and that you're only playing three."





Hall was asked about this time of year and getting to prepare for postseason baseball and what that means to him. He said you take a lot of pride in it as a program and consistency is one of the things you try to strive for. He said this will be 25 regionals Tech has qualified for in his 32 years at the school.





"That's always the goal. You have to get into a regional to have a chance to compete for a national championship," said Hall. "So to do it 25 times in 32 years...you know I wish I was 32-for-32, but I'm not. But very proud of just what we've been able to do. Proud of this team. This is a young, kind of inexperienced team that found a way to win a conference title, and now we have a chance to keep playing. So proud of all the work that our players have put in, not just the players but our staff too. But I think the word for us is be consistent day in and day out and try to be consistent year in and year out to get that opportunity."





Hall was asked if it has hit him yet that this is the last time around for him getting ready to play in a regional with Georgia Tech with his retirement coming after the season. He joked that his wife keeps reminding him of that. He said he wants to delay that ending as long as he can and then it will hit him. He said he is trying not to let that thought creep in.





Hall was then asked about Alex Hernandez and what makes him so special as a player. He said Hernandez is very confident "in a good way." He said the older guys have a good way of keeping him humble, but like other great players Hall has coached, Hernandez has that inner confidence. He said he's a really good player and competitor. He said Hernandez thinks he should get a hit every time he gets in the box, and if he doesn't he's not happy about it.





"He's a good player. He's a hard worker. And man, he's had a great year for us," said Hall.





The last question for Hall was about Drew Rogers and what he's meant to the team especially recently. Hall said he's proud of Rogers after being such a highly-regarded recruit and not getting many opportunities the first couple months of the season. He said he just kept working, never hung his head and pouted when he wasn't playing, waited for his opportunity and took advantage of it.





Next up was the National Pitcher of the Year semifinalist Patel, and the first question for him was about what the reaction was from the team not being selected to host a regional.





"We were definitely disappointed. We thought we had a good regular season, a good year and a good resume to put ourselves in a hosting position, but that's not in our control," said Patel. "The only thing we can do is control what we can, and the message afterwards is we have all our goals right in front of us and what we still want to accomplish. We're grateful to still be playing and have this opportunity so it is what it is. At the end of the day, it's on us."





Patel was asked if the team has any kind of underdog mentality going into this regional.





"Maybe a little bit, definitely a healthy chip on our shoulder, knowing that we felt like we were one of the best teams in the country from start to finish this year so far," said Patel. "So yeah definitely a little extra motivation, but we're ready to show what we do and earn respect from everyone around the country."





I asked about his role on this team as a special long reliever and if that's something that was talked about between he and the coaching staff prior to the season or if it was something he just fit into as the season went along. He said it was really just something that he fit into after having a good Fall and Spring on his starter progression and being a starter throughout his career. He said that has helped him have success in this role and going deep in games.





"Whenever my name is called upon, just doing everything I can to help our team stay in a good position to win and finish the game with a W," said Patel.





Patel was asked about this time of year focusing on postseason baseball but also having the MLB Draft coming up and how he's handling that. Patel said he's just staying in the moment, doing a good job of being where his feet are at and taking it day by day.





"I'm enjoying this year and this group. I've enjoyed this group from Day 1 so to be playing postseason baseball and competing for a shot at Omaha and a national championship, that's the only thing that's on my mind and the rest of my teammates minds," said Patel.





Patel was asked about the team treating this postseason with even more emphasis with it being Hall's final run at Georgia Tech. He said it's definitely been more motivation.





"I think that it's kind of been an underlying message throughout the whole year is that this is Coach Hall's year," said Patel. "He's done so much for the game and for the players that have come through and for this institution so I think it's really special to be part of this team in his final run. So yeah, every day we're coming in and working hard and making sure we can give him the best send-off that he deserves."





Patel was asked about the rest of the field at the Oxford Regional and if he has studied much on the other three teams. He said he has looked at them a little bit with Ole Miss being a hot team right now, Western Kentucky winning a lot of ballgames regardless of who they played and Murray State having a good offense. He said everyone has a chance on the field every game and he thinks it will be one of the more fun regionals around the country with so many good teams. He said they want to put the "GT stamp on it."





Patel was asked about being one of the leaders on the team, especially with the group of pitchers and how they stay engaged and do things in between innings. He said he wanted to figure out a way to keep all the pitchers warm and moving and wanted to greet the position players coming back in the dugout. He said they always want to keep the vibes loose and everyone engaged in the game. He said it's been big this year to keep the dugout relaxed and not make anything bigger than it has to be.





I asked about what the emphasis is on the mound for the relievers to keep the team in the game and trying to get back in the dugout to give the offense a chance. He said they have treated two outs like it was third down in football and trying to get off the field to get the ball back to the offense.





"Once we get to two outs, it's kind of an extra lock-in and let's get our guys back in there as fast as possible because they can do damage (offensively)," said Patel.





Patel was last asked about having two outings in two straight games at the ACC Tournament after usually only having one long outing per weekend during the season. He said it was exciting, especially with it being his first appearances ever at the ACC Tournament. He said right now "it takes what it takes" and he'll be ready every game because right now it's all must-win games.





Georgia Tech will open NCAA Tournament play on Friday in Oxford with a matchup against Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Central) with host Ole Miss vs. Murray State to follow. TV coverage will be on ESPN Plus.