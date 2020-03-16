Notebook: Hall looks back, ahead as uncertainties take over GT athletics
The 2019-20 Georgia Tech Baseball team has, by all accounts, taken the field for the last time of the season. On Monday, Danny Hall spent some (virtual) time with the media, and spoke about a varie...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news