After parting ways with the team after Brent Key took over as head coach during the 2022 season, wide receiver Kalani Norris entered the transfer portal officially on Thursday.

Norris played in the first four games of the season registering two catches for 47 yards as a reserve outside receiver. He started four games in 2021 playing in 10 total with eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns last season. He played in nine games total in 2019 and 2020 for the Jackets but did not register a reception in either of those seasons.

Since he did not play against Pitt and Duke, Norris retained his redshirt for this season and he will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.