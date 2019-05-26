No decision yet, but Georgia Tech the leader for four-star WR Gowdy
Georgia Tech hosted an impressive group of visitors this past weekend, and Deerfield Beach (Fla.) WR Bryce Gowdy was part of that group.
Gowdy spent the weekend with good friend Miles Brooks, who happens to be committed to the Yellow Jackets.
Coming off the visit, the Jackets have to like where they are with him.
"They're number one," said Gowdy.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news