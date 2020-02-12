No. 1 ILB Barrett Carter talks first cut, what's next
Temple got it all started in the spring of his freshman year. Fast forward about seven months and that’s when the recruiting process really took off. Almost 13 months ago, in January 2019, Kentucky...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news