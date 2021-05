JacketsOnline - NFL DRAFT: Harvin lands in Pittsburgh in round 7

Georgia Tech punter and Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin III had a long wait during the NFL Draft, but it paid off as the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him with the 254th pick.

Harvin had an impressive Pro Day on the Flats in March and increased his production and accuracy in each season culminating in his award-winning senior year at Tech. He was a unanimous All-American and just the second Yellow Jacket to win the Ray Guy Award.