JacketsOnline - NFL Draft: Camp continues the JAX connection for GT

The Jacksonville Jaguars are loading up on former Georgia Tech players with back-to-back draft picks and a couple of free agent signings last year. Tyler Davis went to the Jags last year with pick 206 in the sixth round and Saturday his former teammate wide receiver Jalen Camp joined him in Duval County with the 209-pick in the sixth round.

Camp a physical freak improved in each of his seasons on the Flats including the transition from the option offense under Paul Johnson to Geoff Collins' pro-style spread.

After missing most of his senior year in 2019 with an injury, he bounced back with 29 catches for 439 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.