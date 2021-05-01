 JacketsOnline - NFL Draft: Camp continues the JAX connection for GT
Kelly Quinlan
The Jacksonville Jaguars are loading up on former Georgia Tech players with back-to-back draft picks and a couple of free agent signings last year. Tyler Davis went to the Jags last year with pick 206 in the sixth round and Saturday his former teammate wide receiver Jalen Camp joined him in Duval County with the 209-pick in the sixth round.

Camp a physical freak improved in each of his seasons on the Flats including the transition from the option offense under Paul Johnson to Geoff Collins' pro-style spread.

After missing most of his senior year in 2019 with an injury, he bounced back with 29 catches for 439 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

Camp made the most of his redshirt senior season in 2020 to turn himself into a draft pick
Camp made the most of his redshirt senior season in 2020 to turn himself into a draft pick (Hyosub Shin/USAToday)

Camp will join former teammates Davis and Nate Cottrell on the Jags roster. Adam Gotsis who graduated a year before Camp joined the Georgia Tech roster is also currently on the Jacksonville roster.

