It was all a dream come true for Barton, who committed to head coach Brent Key on Monday evening and went public with his decision on Tuesday.

He ended up at Furman, and following a successful career with the Paladins, entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and Georgia Tech was one of the first schools to reach out.

"My grandpa played at Georgia Tech, class of 1949," said Barton in an interview with JOL. "My cousins, Kendall and Bennett Barton both went to Tech too, and played football."

Former Centennial (Ga.) DE Jack Barton hoped to end up at Georgia Tech coming out of HS. He talked with the coaches on staff at the time pretty extensively, but an offer never came.

"It just feels right, man. Since I was in HS I have wanted to be a Jacket," said Barton. "I am glad I have the chance to do it as a veteran college football player."

Barton was able to visit Georgia Tech last weekend, and while he was there he had the chance to see the DL work, watch them practice, and sit down with head coach Brent Key.

Coach Key looked me in the eye when I was there on Saturday, and told me how much he wanted me. He told me he thinks I can have a lasting impact on his program. Coach Key values me as a player, rather than just a piece on a chess board. I really appreciated that."

Given the amount of connections Barton has to Georgia Tech, a lot of head coaches would have tried to squeeze a transfer portal target as talented as Barton. Key did the opposite. With schools such as Oklahoma, Indiana, and TCU all in the mix, it could have led to him taking other visits, and potentially landing elsewhere.

"They (GT) never once rushed me, pressured me, or anything like that. That was huge for me and my family, as we processed everything."

With his decision now made, and reality hitting that in just over two weeks he will be moving onto campus at the Georgia Institute of Technology, the school of his dreams.

"I have been fortunate enough for my parents to have never missed any of my football games, but now it is easier for them and there won't be anymore hotel expenses," joked Barton about the level of excitement around his family. "It means the world to me every time I see them in the stands. My mom has been jumping out of her seat, her dad is the one that played for GT back in 1949. My dad, he is just as excited for the next chapter and could not be more proud of me."