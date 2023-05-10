After watching the spring game at Georgia Tech last month, it become clear rather quickly that heading into the second transfer portal window, the program was in need of additional depth in the defensive backfield.

"It was really a no brainer decision in the moment," said Daniels in an exclusive interview with JOL. "After I sat and met with the staff, that was when I decided, yeah, this is the place for me. The way I connected with the staff, I knew right away this was home, The first thing I did after committing was call my mom and tell her all about it. It was definitely a moment to remember."

Having been several hundred miles away from his mom and the rest of his family during his time in Manhattan, Kansas, Daniels' mom and family couldn't possibly be more excited about their Omar's decision to come home.

"She is very supportive of this move, but she was going to be happy with whatever I did. The feeling of having her by my side every step of the way in this next chapter is special. Best believe, she will be at every game she possibly can be," he said."

As for the role he will play defensively upon his arrival, the versatility that Daniels brings to the table has both he and the coaches excited about what the future holds. His experience, at a high-level, is exactly what Georgia Tech had been looking for.

"I see myself coming in to help in whatever role they see as best," Daniels said. "I am coming from a championship program, so I know what a championship team looks like, and that is player-led. I want to be a leader here. They see me being very versatile on the defense, and playing a key role, but it's all up to me, and the work I put in."

Daniels appeared in 10 games in 2022, finishing the season with two tackles.

He arrives at Georgia Tech with three years to play three.



